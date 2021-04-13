Three held on charge of robbing woman

The Kunnathunadu police on Tuesday arrested three persons on the charge of assaulting a woman and robbing her.

The arrested were identified as Agnel Benoy, 23, of Idukki, Muhammed Shafi, 31, of Thrissur, and Anoop, 33, of Thrissur. They stand accused of having waylaid a woman returning home by a scooter at Pattimattom, hitting her on the head and robbing her of her scooter, ₹15,000, and mobile phone.

The incident occurred on March 19 around 7.45 p.m. when the victim was on her way back to home after the day’s work. The scooter was found abandoned the day after.

According to the police, Agnel had worked with the victim in a firm three years ago. He had allegedly conspired with two others with criminal antecedents knowing that she would be having money with her. The accused were arrested from different places in Thrissur following a probe ordered by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), K. Karthik.

Agnel got involved in the crime after having been released from the prison in December on a chain-snatching case registered by the Nedumbasserry police. Anoop has cases registered against him at Varantharapilly, Mathilakam, Olloor, Puthukkad, Ernakulam North, Manchery, and Kalpetta police stations for charges varying from attempt to murder and theft. He was also released from the prison only four months ago.

A team led by Perumbavoor DySP N.R. Jayaraj, Kunnathunadu Inspector C. Binukumar, Sub Inspector Aby George, Assistant Sub Inspector M.A. Sajeevan, senior civil police officers P.A. Abdul Manaf, N.A. Ajeesh, and T.A Afsal made the arrest.