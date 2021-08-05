Three arrested on charge of plotting theft in Perumbavoor

KOCHI

05 August 2021 20:45 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police on Thursday arrested three persons who were found roaming in Perumbavoor in the early hours of the day on the charge of plotting a theft.

The arrested are Mathew Panackal, 63, of Koyilandy, Nizar Koorapaili, 29, of Kodavoor, and Manaf Kallidichi, 36, of Kunnukara.

The accused were spotted by a patrol team under suspicious circumstances on Kaalachanda Road in Perumbavoor around 2.30 a.m. The accused attempted to flee on seeing the police but were chased down.

The police said the accused were history-sheeters and had theft cases against them in various police stations.

A team comprising Perumbavoor Station House Officer C. Jayakumar, Sub Inspectors Rince M. Thomas and Josy M. Johnson, Assistant Sub Inspector Dileep, and senior civil police officers Ramanathan, Sajith, Subair, Jaiju, and P.A. Shibu made the arrest.

Bike theft

The Perumbavoor police arrested a man on the charge of stealing a motorcycle.

Ananthu Kulangathu, 22, of Thodaparambu allegedly stole a bike parked in front of a shopping complex near the private bus stand at Perumbavoor on June 30.