Three held on charge of peddling ganja

Three youngsters, including two siblings, walked into a trap laid by the Excise allegedly with 1.50 kg of ganja at Pettah near Thripunithura on Wednesday.
The arrested were identified as Ashik Sony, 26, and Akshay Sony, 22, of Erattupetta in Kottayam district, and Yousuf, 20, from the same place.
According to the Ernakulam Excise Special Squad, which arrested them, the siblings were lured into the ganja trade by their friend Yousuf.
Excise claims to have received evidence that the accused had smuggled in around 10 to 20 kg of ganja from Cumbam several times in a month and sold it in Ernakulam.
