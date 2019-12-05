Kochi

Three held on charge of peddling ganja

more-in

Three youngsters, including two siblings, walked into a trap laid by the Excise allegedly with 1.50 kg of ganja at Pettah near Thripunithura on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Ashik Sony, 26, and Akshay Sony, 22, of Erattupetta in Kottayam district, and Yousuf, 20, from the same place.

According to the Ernakulam Excise Special Squad, which arrested them, the siblings were lured into the ganja trade by their friend Yousuf.

Excise claims to have received evidence that the accused had smuggled in around 10 to 20 kg of ganja from Cumbam several times in a month and sold it in Ernakulam.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 1:07:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/three-held-on-charge-of-peddling-ganja/article30170878.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY