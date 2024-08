The Ernakulam Rural police have arrested three persons from rooms in the cellar of a lodge near Perumbavoor KSRTC bus stand on August 11 (Sunday) on the charge of immoral trafficking, as part of the Operation Clean drive.

Assam natives Mainul Haq, 52, and Ikramul Haq, 26, and the manager of the lodge Rohit, 28, a Kalady native, were arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.