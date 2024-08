The Ernakulam Rural police have arrested three persons from rooms in the cellar of a lodge near Perumbavoor KSRTC bus stand on August 11 (Sunday) on the charge of immoral trafficking, as part of the Operation Clean drive.

Assam natives Mainul Haq, 52, and Ikramul Haq, 26, and the manager of the lodge Rohit, 28, a Kalady native, were arrested.