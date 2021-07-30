Three held on charge of illegal fund collection

KOCHI

30 July 2021 22:30 IST

The Perumbavoor police on Friday arrested three persons on the charge of collecting funds in the name of a BJP district leader.

The arrested are Suresh, 35, of Kottapady, Rajesh, 37, of Idukki, and Francis, 50, of Kanjoor.

The accused had allegedly collected money from an industrialist running a plastic company at Chelamattom on July 14. They have committed similar offences in the past as well, said Perumbavoor Inspector C. Jayakumar.

Theft

The Edathala police on Friday arrested a man on the charge of theft.

Maneesh, 37, of Erattupetta was arrested in connection with a case registered for the theft of over three sovereigns of gold ornaments from a house. He is an accused in several cases.

A team led by Edathala Inspector P.J. Noble made the arrest.