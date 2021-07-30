Kochi

Three held on charge of illegal fund collection

The Perumbavoor police on Friday arrested three persons on the charge of collecting funds in the name of a BJP district leader.

The arrested are Suresh, 35, of Kottapady, Rajesh, 37, of Idukki, and Francis, 50, of Kanjoor.

The accused had allegedly collected money from an industrialist running a plastic company at Chelamattom on July 14. They have committed similar offences in the past as well, said Perumbavoor Inspector C. Jayakumar.

Theft

The Edathala police on Friday arrested a man on the charge of theft.

Maneesh, 37, of Erattupetta was arrested in connection with a case registered for the theft of over three sovereigns of gold ornaments from a house. He is an accused in several cases.

A team led by Edathala Inspector P.J. Noble made the arrest.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2021 10:32:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/three-held-on-charge-of-illegal-fund-collection/article35639980.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY