Three held on charge of data theft from Infopark firm

KOCHI

01 July 2020 21:58 IST

Ex-manager, two employees accused of duping company

The Infopark police arrested three persons on the charge of data theft that allegedly cost an Infopark-based consultancy company crores of rupees and contracts with its U.K.-based clients.

The arrested persons were identified as Cyril Roy, 30; Libin Thengathara Kuryan, 34, both of Kottayam; and Jayasankar M.G., 28, of North Paravur. While Cyril resigned from the company and floated a similar consultancy firm, the other two stayed put and allegedly abetted the former in data theft.

The police registered a case on a petition filed by the company that was contracted by a U.K.-based human resource consultancy for outsourcing work. According to the police, Cyril floated a company of his own and obtained data from the petitioner company when he was still serving there as manager. The petitioner alleged that because of the act, the company could not fulfil its contractual obligations, its reputation was tarnished, and it was forced to pay a compensation, in addition to losing contracts worth crores of rupees.

Cyril allegedly kept on hoodwinking the company by convincing it that the candidates it recruited had declined their offer letters to join work in England. “That he was in complete control of the Kochi office helped him cover his tracks,” they said.

At the same time, the company he floated contacted the clients of the petitioner company and entered into contracts for recruiting people. Shortly thereafter, he resigned from the company.

The petitioner turned suspicious after Cyril’s company kept on winning contracts from its previous clients.

Following this, the company lodged a police complaint. An investigation allegedly exposed that he had stolen huge amounts of data by syncing his account with various accounts of the petitioner. He allegedly stole data of over one lakh persons for the benefit of his own company, according to the complaint.

The police raided Cyril’s company and seized computer hard disks. A.N. Shaju, sub-inspector, Infopark who probed the case, said that such a case of data theft was rare in Kerala.