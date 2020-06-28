Three held on charge of circulating child porn

KOCHI

28 June 2020 00:29 IST

Police action part of Operation P-Hunt

The Ernakulam Rural Police arrested three persons on the charge of circulating child pornographic material on the Internet. They also registered seven cases.

The action was part of a raid named Operation P-Hunt, which was launched on Saturday against online child sex abuse.

Raids were held in Aluva, Muvattupuzha and Perumbavoor sub-divisions of the Ernakulam Rural Police and lasted through the day. Cases were registered at Kunnukara, Karumalloor, Varapuzha, and Muvattupuzha.

The accused were booked under Section 102 of the CrPC and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. District Police Chief K. Karthik (Ernakulam Rural) warned of stern action against those indulging in such offences.