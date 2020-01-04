Three held on charge of assaulting migrant

The Central police on Friday arrested three persons on the charge of assaulting and robbing a migrant worker at High Court Junction.
The arrested are Satheesh Kumar, 42, of Kalamasserry; Antony, 39, of Mulavukad, and Praveen, 37, of Vaikom. According to the police, Ashadul Rahman from Assam who works at a shop at High Court Junction was assaulted and robbed on Thursday night.
He was allegedly stopped by the accused on his way back from work. They demanded money and when he declined, they allegedly assaulted him. They also snatched money from him.
On being alerted, the police rushed to the scene and nabbed the accused straightaway. A team comprising Central Station House Officer S. Vijayasankar and Sub Inspectors S. Sanal and Kiran C. Nair made the arrest.
