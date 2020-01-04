Kochi

Three held on charge of assaulting migrant

more-in

The Central police on Friday arrested three persons on the charge of assaulting and robbing a migrant worker at High Court Junction.

The arrested are Satheesh Kumar, 42, of Kalamasserry; Antony, 39, of Mulavukad, and Praveen, 37, of Vaikom. According to the police, Ashadul Rahman from Assam who works at a shop at High Court Junction was assaulted and robbed on Thursday night.

He was allegedly stopped by the accused on his way back from work. They demanded money and when he declined, they allegedly assaulted him. They also snatched money from him.

On being alerted, the police rushed to the scene and nabbed the accused straightaway. A team comprising Central Station House Officer S. Vijayasankar and Sub Inspectors S. Sanal and Kiran C. Nair made the arrest.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2020 2:04:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/three-held-on-charge-of-assaulting-migrant/article30474491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY