Three held in two separate theft cases

The Perumbavoor police arrested an absconding accused in the case pertaining to the alleged theft of 50 sovereigns of gold and 6 kg of silver by cheating jewellers.

Rajeev Takur, 32, of Patna in Bihar, was picked up from Kizhakkambalam. The police had arrested the prime accused and gang leader Das Sahil, 23, of Odisha recently.

The theft centred around two jewellery outlets at Perumbavoor. According to the police, the arrested knew the gang members and arranged for their stay at Kizhakkambalam, besides helping them flee when the police came in their pursuit.

The police said the two stolen gold rings recovered from the purse of the accused were given to him by the gang as a reward for his help.

The gang allegedly targeted jewellers who had no facility to store gold in the shop and hence took it home. The police said the gang watched the routine of owners for days and then stole the bags containing gold by diverting their attention by spreading wax or garbage on the lock of the jewellery outlets when they came to open the shops.

A special investigation team led by Perumbavoor DySP K. Bijumon and comprising Inspector P.A. Faisal, Sub Inspectors Basil Thomas, Rinz M. Thomas, and Wilson, assistant sub inspectors Rajendran and Abdul Sathar, and civil police officers Subair, Manoj, Arun, and Sharnas made the arrest.

The Nedumbassery police arrested two persons on the charge of a theft they had allegedly committed more than two years ago. Nazir aka Edappally Nazir, 59, of Edappally, and Hydrose aka Attasootty, 43, of Akaladu, were accused of breaking into a home at Thuruthusserry and stealing 15 sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹34,000 in broad daylight on September 23, 2017.

A special investigation team formed under Aluva DySP G. Venu to crack unresolved cases arrested the accused. They were arrested from within the limits of the Vadakkekkad police station in Thrissur district where they were hiding.

Nazir has more than 40 cases against him in 25 stations across the State and has undergone prison terms in various jails.

A team led by Nedumbassery Sub Inspector M.S. Faizal made the arrest.