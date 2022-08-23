Three held in honeytrap case

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 23, 2022 22:15 IST

The Central police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a woman, in a case of honeytrap in which they were accused of blackmailing and robbing a youngster in a lodge along Hospital Road.

The arrested are Haseena, 22, Jithin, 28, and Anshad, 26, all residents of Kollam. Another accused, Anas, is still at large. The incident took place on August 8.

A team led by Central Inspector S. Vijayasankar, Principal Sub Inspector K.P. Akhil, Sub Inspector Xavier Lal, Senior Civil Police Officers Aneesh, Ignatius, Vinod, Shihab, and Manoj made the arrest.

