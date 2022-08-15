Three held in connection with youth’s murder near Ernakulam South overbridge

Special Correspondent
August 15, 2022 01:34 IST

Three youths from the city were arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of a youth who died due to stab wounds near Ernakulam South overbridge early in the day.

Varapuzha native Shyam was fatally stabbed, while his friend Arun Antony sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The Ernakulam North Police arrested Harshad, 30, of Nettoor, Sudheer, 38, and Thomas, 5, both hailing from Panangad, in connection with the incident.

Briefing media persons, Ernakulam DCP (Law and Order) S. Sasidharan said the arrests were made based on CCTV footage, call records and intelligence gathered by the police.

“The accused youth were in an inebriated state and an argument ensued. Harshad is said to have carried out the attack. Shyam died of multiple injuries including a deep stab to his chest,” he said.

Priest held under POCSO Act

The Varapuzha police on Sunday arrested the vicar of a church under provisions of the POCSO Act based on a complaint that he sexually assaulted a young boy of his church. Fr. Joseph Kodiyan, 62, who was the vicar of St. Thomas Church, Edampadam, was later remanded to judicial custody. The 11-year-old boy had gone to his house to hand over food that was prepared at his house when the vicar reportedly sexually assaulted him on August 11. He reported the matter to his parents. The police received a complaint on Saturday, following which the priest was arrested on Sunday, the police said.

