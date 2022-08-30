Three held in connection with man’s death

Special Correspondent
August 30, 2022 00:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aluva West police on Monday arrested three persons in connection with the death of a man after getting beaten up while trying to intervene on seeing his son getting assaulted.

The arrested are Nidhin, 24, of Alangad, Taufeek, 22, of Neerikkod, and Vivek, 23, of Karumalloor. The victim was identified as Vimal Kumar of Alangad. The incident took place on the evening of August 20.

According to the police, the victim had tried to intervene after seeing the accused assault his son and a friend. He got beaten up in the process. Though he was rushed to hospital, he died later in the day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nidhin and Taufeek are accused of directly participating in the assault, while Vivek allegedly provided them vehicle to flee. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar had formed a special investigation squad to probe the case.

A team comprising Inspector Basil Thomas, Sub Inspector Ratheesh Babu, Assistant Sub Inspectors Sajimon and Binoj, Senior Civil Police Officer Muhammed Naufal, and Civil Police Officers Sirajudheen, Edwin Johny, and Pratheesh made the arrest.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app