Three held in connection with man’s death in Kochi

The Aluva West police on Monday arrested three persons in connection with the death of a man after getting beaten up while trying to intervene on seeing his son getting assaulted.

The arrested are Nidhin, 24, of Alangad, Taufeek, 22, of Neerikkod, and Vivek, 23, of Karumalloor. The victim was identified as Vimal Kumar of Alangad. The incident took place on the evening of August 20.

According to the police, the victim had tried to intervene after seeing the accused assault his son and a friend. He got beaten up in the process. Though he was rushed to hospital, he died later in the day.

Nidhin and Taufeek are accused of directly participating in the assault, while Vivek allegedly provided them vehicle to flee. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar had formed a special investigation squad to probe the case.

A team comprising Inspector Basil Thomas, Sub Inspector Ratheesh Babu, Assistant Sub Inspectors Sajimon and Binoj, Senior Civil Police Officer Muhammed Naufal, and Civil Police Officers Sirajudheen, Edwin Johny, and Pratheesh made the arrest.