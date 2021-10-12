Three held for trespass, assault

The Kottapady police on Monday arrested three persons accused of assault after trespassing into a house. The arrested were identified as Adithya, 21, of Thrikkariyur; Tomy, 23, of Keerampara; and Albin Mathew, 20, of Kothamangalam.

They allegedly assaulted a man and his parents at Munthoor. They had allegedly targeted the son but the parents got attacked when they tried to stop the assault, which reportedly was a vindictive action.

A hunt is on for the remaining accused. A team led by sub inspector K.K. Athil is conducting the probe.

The accused were produced in court and remanded.