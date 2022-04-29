Three held for robbing cash bag from petrol pump

The Chengamanad police on Friday arrested three persons on the charge of assaulting and robbing a petrol pump employee.

The arrested are Muhammed Akkib, 23, Muhammed Wasim, 31, and Safwan, 28, of Malappuram. The incident took place at a pump at Kottayi on April 20 around 2.30 a.m.

The motorcycle-borne persons sought to fill petrol for ₹500 and then, instead of paying, robbed the cash bag of the employee and sped away. The employee was also assaulted for resisting them. The trio had been absconding since then.

A special squad nabbed the accused from near the Kozhikode railway station. They were about to flee to Mangaluru, the police said. Their interrogation helped the police crack seven other thefts within the Chengamanad police station limits.

Akkib was allegedly the gang leader. They also have six cases against them at the Parappanangady police station.