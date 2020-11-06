Three held for blackmailing, extortion bid in Kochi

The Kalamasserry police on Thursday arrested three persons, including a woman, on charge of attempting to blackmail and extort a sum of ₹5 lakh from a doctor by allegedly laying a honeytrap.

The arrested were identified as Anupama Ranjith, 22, of Nayarambalam, Roshwin, 23, of Maradu, and Jamshad, 25, of Vazhakkualm.

According to the police, the accused lured the petitioner into an apartment at Edappally on October 21. They then took his photos with the woman and started blackmailing him.

“The petitioner approached the police a few days later. We suspect a bigger racket behind the incident and more arrests are likely soon. Whether the racket has trapped more people remains to be seen,” said Kalamasserry police sources.

The police have registered a case invoking Sections 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.