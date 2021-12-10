Three held for attacking police officials
The Aluva East police on Friday arrested three persons on the charge of attacking police officers on duty and damaging the vehicle of the DIG during the course of a protest in connection with the death of a young law student last month.
The arrested were identified as Al Ameen, 23, of Thottumukham; Anas, 35, of Pallikkuzhy; and Najeeb, 43, of Edayappuram. They have been slapped with multiple charges including those under the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance for violating the pandemic-related protocol and for obstructing the officers from discharging their duties.
Held for sexual abuse
The Perumbavoor police arrested a man on the charge of abusing a minor girl. The arrested man was identified as Najurul Islam, 23, of Assam.
A team led by Inspector R. Ranjith, sub inspector Rinse M. Thomas, assistant sub inspector Dileep, and senior civil police officers Balamani and Sainaba made the arrest.