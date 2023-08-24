Three gold seizures worth around ₹1 crore in 12 hours at Kochi airport

August 24, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

In three cases separated by a mere 12 hours, the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs seized 2.26 kg of gold worth around ₹1 crore at Cochin International Airport Limited on Thursday.

A passenger from Abu Dhabi was intercepted at the green channel based on profiling done by Customs sleuths. Gold in two rectangular-shaped packets weighing 326 grams and valued at around ₹15 lakh were found concealed under the foot sole.

In another case, gold weighing 1,113.60 grams and valued at around ₹52 lakh was seized from a passenger from Doha. He was also intercepted at the green channel. Four capsule-shaped packets containing gold in paste form were found hidden inside his rectum.

Another seizure of 823.10 grams of gold valued at ₹28 lakh were seized from a passenger from Abu Dhabi when he was intercepted at the green channel. Gold in paste form was found hidden between two layers of his vest.

Further investigation is on in all three cases.

