HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three gold seizures worth around ₹1 crore in 12 hours at Kochi airport

August 24, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In three cases separated by a mere 12 hours, the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs seized 2.26 kg of gold worth around ₹1 crore at Cochin International Airport Limited on Thursday.

A passenger from Abu Dhabi was intercepted at the green channel based on profiling done by Customs sleuths. Gold in two rectangular-shaped packets weighing 326 grams and valued at around ₹15 lakh were found concealed under the foot sole.

In another case, gold weighing 1,113.60 grams and valued at around ₹52 lakh was seized from a passenger from Doha. He was also intercepted at the green channel. Four capsule-shaped packets containing gold in paste form were found hidden inside his rectum.

Another seizure of 823.10 grams of gold valued at ₹28 lakh were seized from a passenger from Abu Dhabi when he was intercepted at the green channel. Gold in paste form was found hidden between two layers of his vest.

Further investigation is on in all three cases.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.