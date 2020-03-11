Three from Italy sent to isolation wards, 11 to home quarantine

Kochi

11 March 2020 00:41 IST

Health team at airport augmented; hoteliers asked to provide details of foreigners

Of the 26 passengers who arrived from Italy at Cochin International Airport here on Tuesday, three were sent to isolation wards at Ernakulam Medical College, Kalamassery, and eleven were advised home quarantine after being screened for fever and other symptoms in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.

A communication from the airport authorities said that passengers who were sent to the medical college were those who showed initial symptoms and had arrived in Kochi from Italy via Gulf countries.

The airport authorities had launched screening of both domestic and international passengers in the wake of reports of the spread of COVID-19 in different parts of the country.

The airport has a total of 12 counters for screening international passengers and five counters for domestic passengers. The airport authorities have prepared a special bay for clearance of passengers arriving from countries such as Malaysia, China and Hong Kong.

Flights cancelled

Meanwhile, Oman authorities have cancelled three flight services from Kochi to Muscat and back on account of the COVID-19 threat. These include WY 223/224 Oman Air flights on March 11, 13 and 14, said a communication from the airport.

The health team at the airport has been strengthened with 12 doctors, 12 nurses, 30 junior health inspectors besides a number of field staff appointed on contract. “All hoteliers in the district have been asked to provide details of foreign tourists,” said District Collector S. Suhas at a press meet on Tuesday.