Three from Ernakulam arrested after job aspirant lands in Qatar jail

July 30, 2022 23:27 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police have arrested three persons after a youngster they had send to Qatar promising a job got arrested allegedly in a narcotic case.

The arrested were identified as Niyas Kaippilly, 33, of Edathala; Ashik Naalakath, 25, of Nellikuzhy; and Ratheesh Kannamkulath, 26, of Vaikom. The Varapuzha police made the arrests based on a petition lodged by the youngster’s mother.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The accused had allegedly taken the youngster from Varapuzha to Qatar, luring him with the job opportunities there in view of the FIFA World Cup. He was reportedly offered free visa and ticket. The youngster was handed a package allegedly containing drugs in Dubai. On reaching Qatar, he was nabbed by the police and imprisoned, the petition alleged.

A special investigation squad was formed to probe the case. It has emerged that another job aspirant was also trapped in similar circumstances in Qatar.