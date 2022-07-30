Three from Ernakulam arrested after job aspirant lands in Qatar jail
The Ernakulam Rural police have arrested three persons after a youngster they had send to Qatar promising a job got arrested allegedly in a narcotic case.
The arrested were identified as Niyas Kaippilly, 33, of Edathala; Ashik Naalakath, 25, of Nellikuzhy; and Ratheesh Kannamkulath, 26, of Vaikom. The Varapuzha police made the arrests based on a petition lodged by the youngster’s mother.
The accused had allegedly taken the youngster from Varapuzha to Qatar, luring him with the job opportunities there in view of the FIFA World Cup. He was reportedly offered free visa and ticket. The youngster was handed a package allegedly containing drugs in Dubai. On reaching Qatar, he was nabbed by the police and imprisoned, the petition alleged.
A special investigation squad was formed to probe the case. It has emerged that another job aspirant was also trapped in similar circumstances in Qatar.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.