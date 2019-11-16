Three firms fined for sub-standard products

The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Muvattupuzha, has slapped a penalty of ₹11.15 lakh on three companies for sale of sub-standard products based on cases filed by officials of the Food Safety Department in Ernakulam.

An official release issued by the department said that Kairali Oil Mills, Kizhakkambalam, has been slapped with a fine of ₹6 lakh in three cases in which the adjudication process was carried out by the RDO for sale of coconut oil brands including Kitchen Tasty, K.P.N. Sudham and “Shudhamaya Thani Nadan Velichanna”.

The official imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on PKM Prime Foods Pvt Ltd based in Kolencherry for sale of tomato sauce that failed to meet the food safety standards.

ABH Trading Company at Palakkad was imposed a fine of ₹3.15 lakh for sale of “Keralayeem” coconut oil.

Food safety officials said that the companies were issued notices earlier for marketing substandard products in violation of the Food Safety Act.