Three ferry jetties in district to be renovated

The State government has decided to renovate State Water Transport Department’s ferry jetties at Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and Vypeen which have been crying for upkeep for many years.

It has also decided to dredge the Mattancherry jetty since ferries were unable to safely call during the past decade. The decisions came at a meeting chaired jointly by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran and Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Infopark jetty

The government has decided to dredge the 2-km waterway from Chittethukara to Infopark in the Vyttila-Kakkanad sector and to build a new ferry jetty at Infopark. Allied infrastructure will be built on the premises. “The existing Kakkanad ferry service can be extended up to Infopark once the jetty and other amenities are readied,” said SWTD Director Shaji V. Nair.

M. Swaraj, MLA, sought a stop for the Vaikom-Ernakulam fast ferry Vega 120 at Kumbalam. Mr. Nair said it could be done once a proper boat jetty was readied there and dredging done to ensure a navigable waterway.

FRP vessels

Mr. Saseendran said two of the seven catamaran ferries under construction would be deployed in Ernakulam by September. The fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) vessels are being built as per the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) specifications to ensure safe navigation through Kochi’s backwaters. The introduction of the ferries will provide some respite to commuters in the Ernakulam-Fort Kochi sector.

The West Kochi Passengers’ Association had been on the warpath seeking steps to ensure safe berthing of ferries at Mattancherry and adequate number of ferries from Ernakulam to West Kochi during peak hours.

Demand for ferries

At least two more ferries must be introduced in the sector and steps must be taken to ensure speedy repair work of dozens of ferries that had been called off duty, said Padmanabha Mallya and M.M. Abbas of the association.