Three eateries shut down following inspections

Three hotels were closed down, one for keeping stale food and the other two for functioning without licence, during searches conducted in Aluva municipality and Choornnikara panchayat areas as part of the district administration’s Operation Safe Food drive.

Inspections were held at 17 hotels in all. Two hotels found to be functioning in an unhygienic manner, were slapped a cumulative fine of ₹15,000. Notice was issued to four eateries for preparing food in unhygienic ways and for engaging workers without health cards. Inspections are also held at wayside eateries and hotels in the district as part of the drive.

“Eateries engaging workers not in possession of health cards will be given five days to get the card. Those serving stale food will be asked to shut down. The inspection is carried out at night thrice a week. Wayside eateries found operating without licence will be shut. The inspection team comprises officials from Revenue, Food Safety, Civil Supplies, Health and police departments and local bodies,” a communication said.