Three drown as boat capsizes in backwaters

05 July 2021 23:08 IST

Three youths died after a fibre boat they were travelling in capsized at Nettoor, near Maradu in the city, late on Monday evening. Their bodies were recovered by divers of the Fire and Rescue Service.

The victims were B.Ed student Ashna Navas (22), her brother Adil Navas (18), a higher secondary student of Peringattuparambu, Nettoor, and Ebin Paul (20) a degree student, from Konthuruthy, Thevara.

Konthuruthy native Praveen, who was with them in the boat, managed to stay afloat and was rescued by a fisherman who was passing by in a boat.

They were going from Nettoor to Konthuruthy when the accident happened.

Police sources said the boat capsized around 15 metres from the boarding point. Undercurrents, strong winds and the small size of the boat might have led to the tragedy, they said.

Scuba divers of the Fire and Rescue Service team from Gandhinagar and Fort Kochi stations fished out the bodies.

The rescue operations were led by District Fire Officer Joji.