Three die in an accident after a car rushing a patient to hospital runs into women out for morning walk

11 September 2021 11:59 IST

Three women died and another two were injured after a car reportedly rushing a patient with chest pain to a hospital ran into a group of four women out for morning walk at Pazhanganad in Kizhakkambalam on September 11 around 6:15 am.

The deceased were identified as Subaida Kunjumuhammad, 49, and Neseema Yousuf, 48, of Kizhakkambalam, and Swapna, 50, of Pookkattupady. Sajida Samad and Beevi Kunjumuhammad, among the morning walkers, were injured in the accident.

The car in which Swapna, a homeopathy doctor was being rushed to a private hospital at Pazhanganad by her husband caused the accident. The car driven by the patient's husband reportedly didn't stop to take the patient to the hospital at the earliest. On reaching there, the husband informed about the accident and an ambulance was rushed to the spot to tend to the injured.

Ms. Swapna died shortly after reaching the hospital owing to cardiac arrest. While Ms. Subaida died on the spot, Ms. Neseema succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The condition of the other two injured women was not serious and were referred to a city hospital, said sources at the Pazhanganad hospital.

All the four women who met with the accident were from ward 16 of Kizhakkambalam panchayat. "They lived in the same neighbourhood and were longtime friends. They had been going for morning walk together for a while and the accident has left the neighbourhood in shock," said Jenees P. Kachappally, ward member.

The inquest of the bodies has been completed and were being moved to Kalamasserry Government Medical College for post mortem, she said.

Thadiyittaparambu police registered a case invoking IPC 304A (causing death by negligence).