Three dengue deaths reported in Ernakulam over past four weeks

Ernakulam has reported three deaths due to dengue fever over the past four weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who succumbed to the disease included three women. A 19-year-old resident of Maradu died on August 31 while the second incident was reported in Kizhakkepuram, North Paravur, where an 18-year-old succumbed to the disease. A 74-year-old native of Vattaparambil, Kathrikadavu, died on August 12.

The district reported a total of 1,043 confirmed and suspected cases of dengue fever since August 24. An average of 74 cases had been reported over the past two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highest number of dengue cases (both suspected and confirmed) over the past week was reported on August 30 (91 cases). Though the total count declined to 65 and 48 on August 31 and September 1 respectively, the daily cases went up to 52 and 76 on the next two days (September 2 and September 3). On September 6, the total daily count went up to 74.

The regions that reported the highest number of cases on August 30 (total 91 cases) included Aluva, Edathala, Eroor, Fort Kochi, Kakkanad, Kalamassery, Kaloor, Kandakadavu, Kothamangalam, Kuthapady, Moolamkuzhi, Perumbavoor, Piravom, Ponnurunni, Poothotta, Thammanam, Thrikkakara, and Udayamperoor.

The highest number of cases over the past week was reported on August 5 (78). The affected areas included Binanipuram, Chambakkara, Choornikkara, Keechery, Keezhmad, Thripunithura, Thuravoor and Mattancherry.

The district administration has asked the local bodies concerned to step up control measures. Fogging and sanitation drives have to be conducted in dengue-prone areas. The health wings in the civic bodies must ensure the proper collection and disposal of plastic and other non-biodegradable waste. There must be sustained action to remove mosquito breeding sources, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.