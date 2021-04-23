Three dead in separate incidents in Mulavukad

Body of man washed ashore, woman jumps off Goshree bridge, man found hanging

Three persons, including a young woman, died in three separate incidents within the Mulavukad police station limits on Thursday.

In one incident, a man was found hanging from the second Goshree bridge, while the body of an unidentified man, seemingly in his 40s, was swept along the shore near DP World at Vallarpadam. In another incident, a woman died after reportedly jumping into the water from the same bridge.

The man found hanging was identified as Vijayan, 62, of Ward 11 in Mulavukad. He had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday evening.

It is not clear whether the victim was aware of the result or not.

Even as the police and fire force were lowering the body around 10.30 a.m. a woman jumped off the same bridge. She was later identified as Briyona Mariyo, 26, of Pallippuram. The reason for her action was not immediately known.