Three-day theatre fest from Friday

KOCHI

The Chavara Cultural Centre will organise a theatre fest from March 25 to 27 in connection with the World Theatre Day on March 27.

Three plays, theatre lectures and felicitation of theatre personalities will be held as part of the programme. M. K. Sanoo, critic, will inaugurate the fest.

T. J. Vinod, MLA, will inaugurate the World Theatre Day programme on March 27, according to a release.

Senior theatre personalities including Maradu Joseph, and Benny P. Nayarambalam will be felicitated on the occasion.