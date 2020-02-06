Three-day seafood show at Bolgatty

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the 22nd India International Seafood Show here on Friday.

The three-day show is being hosted by Kochi after a gap of 12 years, said K.S. Srinivas, Chairman, Marine Product Export Development Authority (MPEDA). The inauguration is scheduled for 11 a.m. at LuLu Bolgatty International Convention Centre.

The event will highlight India’s commitment to safe and sustainable seafood production for export and offer opportunities for the exporters and importers of the country’s marine products. The theme is ‘Blue Revolution: Beyond production to value addition’.

Mr. Srinivas said the MPEDA had joined hands with the Seafood Exporters’ Association of India for the event, which will help prepare a roadmap for achieving the export target of $10 billion by 2022.

The seafood show will be a platform for all stakeholders to come together and deliberate on the various aspects of the seafood industry. India exported 14.37 lakh tonnes of seafood during 2018-19. The exports were worth $6.70 billion as per the provisional figures.

The target for seafood exports in the future will be helped by sustainable fishing methods, value addition, stricter quality control and increased aquaculture production through diversification, Mr. Srinivas said.

Experts on seafood business from France, Singapore, the U.K. and the U.S. will address the technical sessions during the event.