Three-day rhinoplasty workshop concludes in Kochi

March 27, 2023 04:53 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - KOCHI

The 21st edition of the International Rhinoplasty Workshop and Seminar, organised by Specialists’ Hospital in Kochi, concluded on Sunday. Inaugurated by MBR Medical Trust managing trustee C.K. Nalini on Friday, the three-day workshop and seminar were attended by about 30 plastic surgeons from across the country.

Free rhinoplasty surgeries were conducted on 10 people, said a communication here. U.K.-based rhinoplasty surgeon N.A. Nasser, Plastic-Micro-Cosmetic Surgery department head at Specialists’ Hospital R. Jayakumar and senior plastic surgeons at the hospital Senthil Kumar, Asha Cyriac, and A. J. Guild led the workshop and seminar, the communication added.