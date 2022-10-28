Three-day national conference on cardiology begins in Kochi

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 28, 2022 21:34 IST

Various topics such as early detection of the possibility of sudden death, preventive methods, and emergency first aid procedures to restore heartbeat when a person goes into cardiac arrest were discussed at the three-day annual national conference of the Indian Heart Rhythm Society that began here on Friday.

The conference will discuss issues including heartbeats, cardiac arrest, fluctuations in heart rhythm, and weakening of heart muscles.

Sudden deaths due to cardiac arrest constitute 10% to 20% of all deaths. Cardiac arrest may lead to brain injury. Hence it was important to normalise heart’s functioning within 7-10 minutes, said a release quoting speakers attending the event.

Around 300 cardiologists are attending the conference.

