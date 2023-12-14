Three-day Millet and Fish Fest at CMFRI from December 28

December 14, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will organise a three-day Millet and Fish Festival from December 28. The aim of the three-day festival is to create awareness about rich nutritional value and health benefits of millets as well as their harmonious fusion with fish for a balanced diet. The event also aims to facilitate development of a robust market value chain within Kerala for millets grown by farmers outside the State.

A communication from CMFRI on December 13 said that the festival will feature a variety of activities, including a buyer-seller meet, millet and fish food festival, live fish sale, sale of millets and millet-based products, millet cookery show, millet recipe contest, technology exhibition, product launch, nutrition and health talks and seminars. The fest will have a Lakshadweep farmers’ stall showcasing indigenous farm produce and food products from the islands.

The event is being organised in line with the observance of the International Year of Millets 2023 and will offer a chance to explore authentic products and experience culinary versatility of millets and fish. The festival will help to create healthy eating habits, facilitate market value chain within Kerala for millets produced by farmers in other states and boost the local economies, said A. Gopalakrishnan, Director of CMFRI.

Millet farmers and farmer producer companies from across the country, millet entrepreneurs, fish processors, self-help groups, start-ups etc. have confirmed their participation. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research in Hyderabad, National Fisheries Development Board in Hyderabad, Commissionerate of Food Safety Kerala, Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, National Institute of Fisheries Post Harvest Technology and Training, Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen, Food Crafts Institute, Kalamassery, Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association and All Kerala Bakers’ Association are among the many partners of the event.

Contact Shinoj Subramannian, Principal Scientist and Head of KVK for enquiries at 9496303457.