Three-day Japan Mela to be held in Kochi from March 2

February 27, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The second edition of Japan Mela organised by the Indo Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala (INJACK) will be held here for three days from March 2. INJACK president Madhu S. Nair told a press conference here on Monday that in addition to various stalls for display of products and services, B2B conclaves will be part of the mela which will be held at Ramada Resort.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the mela, which will feature talks by experts in areas such as seafood, maritime industries, shipping, infrastructure, rubber industries, spices, medical devices, Artificial Intelligence and robotics among other areas.

INJACK is a not-for-profit organisation registered under Section 25 of the Companies Act. The Government of Kerala has authorised INJACK to officially facilitate bilateral business relations between Japan and Kerala. The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation will partner INJACK and will be the contact point for government-to-government collaborations.

Mr. Nair said INJACK aimed to develop a fluid and dynamic ecosystem connecting India and Japan, enabling entrepreneurs to thrive through strategic partnerships.

The first edition of Japan Mela was visited by close to two lakh people. The mela was put on hold because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. INJACK expects close to two lakh visitors for the second edition, including participants from Japan. It is expected that the Japan Mela will generate substantial business enquiries for exhibitors, for whom the mela will be a big platform for brand visibility, test marketing, product launches, and promotion of products.

The Japan Mela would also be the right venue for Japanese organisations looking to set up manufacturing or assembling units and joint ventures, said the INJACK president.