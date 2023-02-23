ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day Japan Mela in Kochi from March 2

February 23, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of Japan Mela, organised by the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala (INJACK) will be held in the city from March 2. Business-to-business conclaves will be part of the Mela in addition to stalls for display of products and services at Ramada Resort, Kochi, the organisers said.

The year 2023 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India. Through the second edition of the Mela, INJACK plans to bring Brand Japan to Kerala.

“Japan Mela is an event designed to rekindle ‘Brand Japan’ in Kerala. The event will showcase the best Japanese products and services, highlighting the country’s strength in technology, quality, and innovation. The event’s ambience will reflect the culture, colours, and cuisine of Japan” said Madhu S. Nair, chairman of Cochin Shipyard Limited. The event will open up the market for Japanese brands. It will take a step towards building a lasting business tie-up between India and Japan, he added.

Experts in various industries from tourism to Information Techology, Artificial Intelligence, and green hydrogen will attend the panel discussions.

