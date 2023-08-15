HamberMenu
Three-day international convention of magicians concludes in Kochi

August 15, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Magic has lost its mystery and magicians their aura as those with supernatural powers, famed magician Samraj has said. He was talking about the relevance of magic at the three-day international convention of magicians organised by Samraj World of Magic here. It concluded with a mega performance for the public on Tuesday.

The convention was attended by around 1,000 magicians from 14 countries. “The idea was to offer a platform for magicians to interact and explore the possibility of collaboration. The convention offered participants a peep into different styles of performing the same trick so that they can adopt the style according to their discretion,” he said.

The convention featured sessions on ways to market magicians’ performances, throwing light on challenges faced by them at a time when the art is fast becoming extinct and untenable as a livelihood, forcing many magicians to look for other jobs to make ends meet.

Sessions were also held on various styles of magic presentation and choice of costumes. There were 50-odd stalls featuring magic props from across the world.

Mr. Samraj attributed the fading popularity of magic to excessive television and the easy availability of past performances online. He said the State government could extend support by making magic performances a part of various awareness campaigns.

