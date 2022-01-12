Three cops suspended for assaulting colleague

Three policemen attached with the Thripunithura Armed Reserve camp have been suspended by the DIG (Armed Police Battalions) after a preliminary report found them guilty of committing gross misconduct and indiscipline by attacking and manhandling a police constable on December 31.

Havildars Ansar, Ragesh, and Arundev were the ones suspended pending inquiry. They allegedly attacked constable Babu around midnight at the barrack of KAP 1 camp, Thripunithura.

Their conduct was found unbecoming of members of a disciplined force. Hence, it warranted stringent disciplinary action, the order said.