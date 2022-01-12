Kochi

Three cops suspended for assaulting colleague

Three policemen attached with the Thripunithura Armed Reserve camp have been suspended by the DIG (Armed Police Battalions) after a preliminary report found them guilty of committing gross misconduct and indiscipline by attacking and manhandling a police constable on December 31.

Havildars Ansar, Ragesh, and Arundev were the ones suspended pending inquiry. They allegedly attacked constable Babu around midnight at the barrack of KAP 1 camp, Thripunithura.

Their conduct was found unbecoming of members of a disciplined force. Hence, it warranted stringent disciplinary action, the order said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2022 11:51:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/three-cops-suspended-for-assaulting-colleague/article38260856.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY