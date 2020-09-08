Three consortiums bid for biomining of old waste in Brahmapuram

Kochi

08 September 2020 23:10 IST

Firm to be selected has to develop land to set up a treatment plant

Three consortiums, including domestic and international, have bid for the rehabilitation of nearly one-lakh cubic metres of old waste lying at the Brahmapuram dumping yard.

They include Zonta Infratech Pvt Ltd. and Bauer GmbH, Germany; GJ Nature Care Energy Pvt Ltd and Equipo, Poland; and Tholani Clean Energy Pvt Ltd and Geetanjali Envirotech, Mumbai. The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), which is the nodal agency for the engagement of private players for waste management solutions in the State, will now evaluate the technical and financial bids submitted by the three consortiums.

The firms have to prove their expertise in handling of old waste as per the rules specified under Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016. They should produce a certificate from clients for whom they had undertaken similar work, according to the KSIDC.

Biomedical plant

The selected firm will have to biomine the existing legacy waste and recover the entire area, including the land allotted to the Indian Medical Association, for the development of a biomedical treatment plant. It should ensure recovery of the land by cutting and levelling it to the maximum possible extent, aimed at getting a relatively flat land after biomining. The successful bidder has to scientifically process the old garbage as per the guidelines specified in SWM Rules 2016.

The project will be based on Design and Build Basis. The agency selected should submit a management plan for dump site land reclamation, excavation, screening and resource recovery, biomining of unprocessed municipal solid waste, and development of facility for scientific disposal of residual solid waste.

The government has accorded a time period of nine months to biomine the heaps of waste after work order is issued to the firm chosen for the project. The Department of Local-Self Government and the Kochi Corporation will be responsible for ensuring that the firm completes the work within the stipulated time-frame.

The government had taken over the task of scientific management of legacy waste accumulated at the Brahmapuram yard from the Kochi Corporation by invoking provisions under Section 24(e) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.