ADVERTISEMENT

Three college students arrested with drugs in Perumbavoor

August 23, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three undergraduate students were arrested in Perumbavoor with 1.37 grams of MDMA and 10 grams of ganja on Tuesday night.

The arrested were identified as Richu Reji, 20, of Alappuzha, Elbin Mathew Philip, 19, of Kottayam, and Nevin Mathew, 20, of Kottayam. They were nabbed from their rented home at Vengoala in Arackappady village in Perumbavoor. All three were final-year BBA students in a local college.

A tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar about the widespread use of drugs among the student community and the role of the accused in selling drugs led to the seizure and arrests. Drugs were found in satchels in their room and were allegedly meant for sale. The accused themselves were also into substance abuse besides selling drugs among students, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused used to source the drugs from Bengaluru. Those who used to buy drugs from them were also under the scanner.

The operation was led by Perumbavoor DySP P.P. Shams and Inspector R. Ranjith.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US