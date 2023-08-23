Three college students arrested with drugs in Perumbavoor

August 23, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Three undergraduate students were arrested in Perumbavoor with 1.37 grams of MDMA and 10 grams of ganja on Tuesday night.

The arrested were identified as Richu Reji, 20, of Alappuzha, Elbin Mathew Philip, 19, of Kottayam, and Nevin Mathew, 20, of Kottayam. They were nabbed from their rented home at Vengoala in Arackappady village in Perumbavoor. All three were final-year BBA students in a local college.

A tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar about the widespread use of drugs among the student community and the role of the accused in selling drugs led to the seizure and arrests. Drugs were found in satchels in their room and were allegedly meant for sale. The accused themselves were also into substance abuse besides selling drugs among students, the police said.

The accused used to source the drugs from Bengaluru. Those who used to buy drugs from them were also under the scanner.

The operation was led by Perumbavoor DySP P.P. Shams and Inspector R. Ranjith.