Three charged with rape of minor

KOCHI

24 August 2020 22:32 IST

Three youths hailing from Uttar Pradesh were arrested on Monday on the charge of threatening and sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl repeatedly since March.

The accused are Shahid (24) of Hanupura; Farhad Khan (29) and Hannef (28), both from Rampur. They were remanded in judicial custody. The police have launched a hunt to trace three of their accomplices who had returned to their home States.

The Eloor police said that charges of gang rape, rape and relevant provisions of the POSCO Act were invoked against the three, after a relative of the victim came to know of the exploitation and informed the police. Five of the gang sexually assaulted the girl at a house at Manjummel many times since March and later at locales in Edappally and Kunnumpuram. The probe team was led by Ernakulam ACP K. Laljy and included Inspector Manoj, SI Sudarshan Babu, and ASIs Salim and Sunil Kumar.

