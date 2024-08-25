Three cars involved in accident on Willingdon Island in Kochi

Three cars were involved in an accident, leaving the driver of one of the vehicles with a fractured leg, on Bristow Road on Willingdon Island on Saturday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the cars were premium ones taken out reportedly on a test drive. The driver of one of the premium cars being driven from the direction of Naval Base to Willingdon Island reportedly lost control and rammed into a private car and another premium car behind it, coming from the opposite direction at 3.10 p.m. All three cars sustained extensive damage.

The Harbour police have registered a case against the driver accused of causing the accident based on a petition by the driver of the private car. The accused has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 281 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125(b) (Act endangering life or personal safety of others causing grievous hurt) and Kerala Police Act Section 120(j) (causes any injury or damage by any negligence or ill-usage in driving).

All the three drivers were spared of serious injuries due to the activation of airbags. One of the drivers sustained minor injuries on the inflation of the airbag.

The Motor Vehicles department has also launched an inquiry into the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.