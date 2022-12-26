Three bridges en route West Kochi ridden with potholes

December 26, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Tens of thousands of commuters from West Kochi to the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass and back are having a harrowing time negotiating three potholed bridges, which if put together will be over 3.50-km long, even as the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale is on in Fort Kochi and the tourist season is at its peak.

Among them, the 1.9-km Kundannoor bridge, maintained by the Public Works department (NH wing) and links Kundannoor Junction on the bypass with Willingdon island, has been perennially undulated and ridden with potholes, thanks to shoddy upkeep. Commuters and goods carriers are often caught in the resultant traffic snarls for long, while signal junctions on either side make matters worse.

Potholes and undulations also abound on the smaller bridge on its western side — Alexander Parambithara bridge. “That both the bridges are two-lane and chock-a-block with vehicles, including container-laden lorries that ferry cargo to the port and back all through the day, speaks of the gravity of the situation. This also makes overtaking risky, often causing accidents” said police sources.

The PWD has not taken any steps even though potholes developed over Kundannoor bridge after repair and resurfacing work was done after scooping out the tarred surface a few years ago. The surface was subsequently relaid using mastic asphalt to ensure more binding power between the concrete top of the bridge and the tarred carriageway.

Mattancherry BOT bridge

The Mattancherry BOT bridge owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) too is ridden with even bigger and often gaping potholes. The expansion joints, including at the entry and exit of the bridge that is just two decades old, have given away and provide a bumpy ride, calling for urgent repair work.

Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) sources said ₹35 lakh had been allotted for urgent repair of the bridge which would begin in a week’s time. The PWD has not taken over the bridge since a proposal by the GCDA in this regard is caught in red tape at the State Secretariat, it is learnt.