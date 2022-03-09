Three booked for attempt on life of minor girl in Kochi

International Women’s Day almost turned a nightmare for a 15-year-old girl after an attempt was allegedly made on her life by a three-member gang, including her long-time stalker, at Pathalam near Eloor on Tuesday evening.

All the three were arrested soon on a petition filed by the girl’s family. The arrested are Siva, 18, Karthik, 19, and Selvam, 34 from Tamil Nadu.

The Standard 9 student was returning home from school when the gang in an autorickshaw reportedly made lewd comments, besides allegedly throwing a cigarette stub at her. They then sped off leaving the girl petrified.

However, they later made a U-turn and tailed the girl. She was almost knocked down and was spared only because she managed to swing out of the way in the last minute

“It is learnt that Siva had been stalking her for a year now and even proposed to her, but she turned it down,” said Rajesh R., Inspector, Eloor. Siva, apparently antagonised by the rejection, allegedly harassed her.

The accused were booked under IPC Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 354D (stalking). They were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.