Three arrested with MDMA in Perumbavoor

January 12, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Three persons were arrested by the Perumbavoor police with 6.95 grams of MDMA on Thursday.

The arrested are Shibu Chirayilan, 39, of Kandanthara, Sanooob Panikarukudi, 38, of Mudikkal, and Shabeer Parelil, 42, of Chengal. They were nabbed from a location near Kanjirakkad. The police also seized a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that they used to smuggle the contraband.

The drug was found hidden in the vehicle in small packets. As many as 10 such packets and a small vial containing the drug were seized in the operation.

A tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar led to the seizure. A police team intercepted the vehicle after a chase. The accused reportedly confessed to the police to have smuggled in the drug from Bengaluru.

Shibu was reportedly involved in similar narcotic cases in the past as well. The gang used to sell the contraband to those close to Shibu, the police said.

A team led by Narcotic Cell DySP P.P. Shams and Inspector R. Ranjith made the arrest and seizure. Sub-Inspectors Jossy M. Johnson, P.P. Binoy, and senior civil police officer C.K. Meeran, Jinju K. Mathai were part of the investigation team.