Three arrested with MDMA in Kochi

November 17, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested by the Ernakulam Town South police with 19.82 grams of MDMA and 4.50 grams of hashish from a premier hotel in the city in the early hours of Friday.

The arrested are Riju, 39, of Karunagappally, Dine Babu, 32, of Kuravilangad, and Mridula K., 38, of Thalassery. The police raided the hotel room on a tip-off around 11 p.m. on Thursday and arrested all three between 12.15 a.m. and 12.25 a.m.

According to the first information report, the drugs found in the possession of the arrested were meant for sale. They were produced in court and remanded.

