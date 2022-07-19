Three arrested with heroin in Kochi

They reportedly smuggled in the drug from Assam

The Thadiyittaparambu police on Tuesday arrested a three-member gang allegedly engaged in the sale of heroin.

Hairul Islam, 31, Ahammed Ali, 35, and Muzidul Islam, 26, all from Assam, were nabbed from a rented house.

They allegedly smuggled in heroin from Assam during their trips back home and sold it in mini bottles. They were about to go out to sell the contraband when they were nabbed.

In the ensuing inspection of the house, 153 grams of heroin was found concealed in a PVC pipe. “It was sealed in soap boxes and wrapped in baby diapers to protect it from moisture,” the police said.

Mini bottles of heroin were allegedly sold at anything between ₹600 and ₹1,000. A tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar led to the arrests.

A team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Anuj Paliwal and comprising Station House Officer V.M. Curzon, Sub Inspector T.C. Rajan, and senior civil police officers P.S. Sunilkumar, P.A. Shameer, C.M. Karim, Arun K. Karunan, Vipin Eldhose, T.E. Ansar, and K.B. Mahin Shah made the arrests.